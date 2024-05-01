Kayak used by boater who went missing on Schuylkill River found: police

article

Search crews in Montgomery County continue to look for a 70-year-old man who went missing during a fishing trip on the Schuylkill River.

Investigators say the man, who they did not publicly identify, launched his kayak from Upper Merion Boathouse Monday morning and never returned.

They later found that the missing man had posted a selfie on social media around 12:40 p.m. while traveling upstream from Upper Merion Boathouse.

Around the time he was reported missing, a resident about 1 mile upstream from the boathouse reported hearing someone calling for help near the river.

A dive team entered the water and, according to investigators, found "nothing out of the ordinary" during their dive.

The missing man's Toyota Rav4 was found parked at the boathouse, leading investigators to expand their search to include areas along the river banks.

Authorities say at around 4 p.m. the missing man's kayak was found at the base of a dam along with his personal belongings caught in a downed tree.

The missing boater was last seen wearing a gray hat, a light-colored shirt and gray shorts with a bright orange flotation device.

Authorities say they will continue to search for the missing boater until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information on the missing boater should contact police.