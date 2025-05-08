Woman fatally shot, thrown from moving vehicle: police sources
article
PARKSIDE - Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a woman was thrown from a moving vehicle in Philadelphia’s Parkside neighborhood. She was found to have a gunshot wound to her chest.
What we know:
Philadelphia police sources say they are investigating after a woman was thrown from a moving vehicle near 50th and Parkside, in Philadelphia’s Parkside neighborhood.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital where it was discovered she had a gunshot wound in her chest. She died at the hospital.
Sources say she was shot just before she was thrown out of the vehicle.
What we don't know:
No details were included about a suspect or the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.