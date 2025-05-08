Woman fatally shot, thrown from moving vehicle: police sources

article

The Brief Philadelphia police sources say a woman was shot in the chest then thrown out of a moving vehicle in Philadelphia’s Parkside neighborhood. The woman was taken to a hospital in West Philadelphia where she died.



Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a woman was thrown from a moving vehicle in Philadelphia’s Parkside neighborhood. She was found to have a gunshot wound to her chest.

What we know:

Philadelphia police sources say they are investigating after a woman was thrown from a moving vehicle near 50th and Parkside, in Philadelphia’s Parkside neighborhood.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where it was discovered she had a gunshot wound in her chest. She died at the hospital.

Sources say she was shot just before she was thrown out of the vehicle.

What we don't know:

No details were included about a suspect or the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.