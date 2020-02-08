Woman found dead after N.J. fire; man, 3 kids got out safely

article

Authorities say a woman's body was found after a fire in a New Jersey home.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office says police and fire crews called Friday to a Toms River home found the structure engulfed in flames and fire spreading to four surrounding homes.

Officials said a man and three children managed to get out but attempts to rescue the woman proved unsuccessful, and her body was found after the blaze was extinguished.

Prosecutors said their arson unit, township detectives and the county sheriff's crime scene unit are investigating.

The name of the deceased woman wasn't immediately released.