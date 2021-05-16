Woman found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store in New Castle County

New Castle County police are investigating the shooting death of a female employee inside a Metro by T-Mobile store.

Police were called to the store just after 5 p.m. on Saturday on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway for an apparent robbery.

When they arrived they found the woman shot and killed in the basement.

This was the 4th time in the past two years the store has been robbed.

The suspect got away in a 2008 black Cadillac Escalade with the Delaware registration number pc194769.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter