Woman found shot to death in Philadelphia backyard, police investigating homicide

Published  August 30, 2025 2:53pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the backyard of a Philadelphia home on Saturday morning.
    • The shooting occurred around 9:45 a.m. on N. Front Street, according to police.
    • Police have not identified a motive, and no arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after an adult female was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in the city's 26th District on Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet determined a motive for the killing.

What we know:

At 9:45 a.m., police responded to the incident on N. Front Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female in the backyard of the property. She had a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck, police said.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is being handled by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

The Source: This article was written with limited information obtained from Philadelphia Police.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphia