Woman found shot to death in Philadelphia backyard, police investigating homicide

article

The Brief A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the backyard of a Philadelphia home on Saturday morning. The shooting occurred around 9:45 a.m. on N. Front Street, according to police. Police have not identified a motive, and no arrests have been made.



Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after an adult female was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in the city's 26th District on Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet determined a motive for the killing.

What we know:

At 9:45 a.m., police responded to the incident on N. Front Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female in the backyard of the property. She had a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck, police said.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is being handled by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.