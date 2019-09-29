Woman injured after partial building collapse in Germantown; 5 families displaced

article

A 52-year-old woman is injured following a partial building collapse in Germantown.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Sunday on the 5300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Police said the woman was leaving the house, which is under renovation, when it suffered a partial collapse.

The woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting five displaced families with temporary housing.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.