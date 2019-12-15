Woman killed, 5 others injured in Tacony crash

A woman has died and five others are wounded following a two-vehicle crash in Tacony.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday at Cottmon and Torresdale avenues.

Police said a young man driving a Chevy Malibu blew a red light and crashed into a Nissan carrying four female passengers. One of the young women was ejected and killed. She has yet to be identified.

The male driver's passenger, expected to be in his late teens or early 20s, is listed in grave condition.

The male driver is expected to be charged in connection with the crash.

Speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash, according to police. A bottle of alcohol was recovered from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

