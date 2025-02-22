Woman killed after she was hit by truck while standing on South Philly sidewalk, police say

article

The Brief A 64-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a driver in a truck while she stood on the sidewalk. The tragic scene happened Saturday night in South Philadelphia. Officials say the driver of the truck is in custody.



Tragedy at a South Philadelphia intersection as a woman was killed after a truck hit her while she was standing on the sidewalk.

The driver of the truck is in police custody, according to authorities.

What we know:

A 64-year-old woman was struck by a driver in a Ford F-150 Saturday night, in South Philly, officials said.

The woman was standing at a bus stop on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.

Timeline:

Philadelphia police were called to the 2400 block of Ritner Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on the call of a pedestrian struck.

According to authorities, the woman was at a bus stop at the intersection when a driver, identified only as a 58-year-old man, in a Ford F-150 put the truck in reverse and hit the woman on the sidewalk.

Police rushed her to Methodist Hospital where she died just after 7:30.

What's next:

Police took the driver into custody and are holding the truck. An investigation is underway.