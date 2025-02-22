Woman killed after she was hit by truck while standing on South Philly sidewalk, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy at a South Philadelphia intersection as a woman was killed after a truck hit her while she was standing on the sidewalk.
The driver of the truck is in police custody, according to authorities.
What we know:
A 64-year-old woman was struck by a driver in a Ford F-150 Saturday night, in South Philly, officials said.
The woman was standing at a bus stop on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.
Timeline:
Philadelphia police were called to the 2400 block of Ritner Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on the call of a pedestrian struck.
According to authorities, the woman was at a bus stop at the intersection when a driver, identified only as a 58-year-old man, in a Ford F-150 put the truck in reverse and hit the woman on the sidewalk.
Police rushed her to Methodist Hospital where she died just after 7:30.
What's next:
Police took the driver into custody and are holding the truck. An investigation is underway.