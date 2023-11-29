Woman killed, another injured after being struck by pickup truck in Glenolden: police

A woman is dead and another is injured after police say they were both struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Delaware County.

Investigators believe a 65-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman were struck around 6 a.m. while crossing Chester Pike on Ashland Avenue in Glenolden.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police. The other woman was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police provided few details and it's unclear if the women were in either of the two crosswalks at the intersection.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

Carolyn Garrett, resident of Sharon Hill and works along Chester Pike, says she fears for her life when trying to pull out after work and says police need help slowing traffic.

"The speed on Chester Pike is excessive all the way down to Sharon Hill," said Garrett.

"So it doesn’t surprise you someone was struck and killed there?" FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked.

"No it doesn’t," Garrett replied. "How much can they really do unless they put speed bumps on Chester Pike, which I think should happen up and down Chester Pike."

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witness the crash to contact the Glenolden Police Department at (610) 583-3221.