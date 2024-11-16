Woman killed crossing North Philly street; driver in custody: officials

article

A woman trying to cross the street in North Philly was hit by a car and killed in what officials are calling a fatal pedestrian accident.

The deadly incident happened early Saturday morning, around 3, on the 1000 block of West Lehigh Avenue, in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The 58-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection when someone driving a tan-colored Chevy Malibu hit her.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The driver of the Chevy was taken into custody shortly after, for "further investigation."

Philadelphia’s Crash Investigation Division is handling the investigation.