Woman missing, man arrested after New Jersey house fire

The live-in boyfriend of a New Jersey woman missing since their home burned down is facing charges after he was found driving her SUV with her shotguns and jewelry inside.

The Ocean Township home that 49-year-old Ronald Teschner shared with Jacquelin Terrulli was gutted in the Sept. 12 fire. Authorities found Teschner with her vehicle the next day in Paterson.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Teschner faces several weapons charges and three counts of receiving stolen property. It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

The 65-year-old Terrulli has not been seen since the fire occurred. She and Teschner apparently lived alone in the rented home.