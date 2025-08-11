Woman robbed at gunpoint while getting into car in North Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police say two men robbed a woman at gunpoint as she entered her car in North Philadelphia. The suspects returned to the scene of the robbery and attempted to take more items, police said. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police.



Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint as she was entering her car in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the suspects returned to the crime scene a short time later and tried to take more items from the victim before fleeing through an alley.

What we know:

Investigators say the gunpoint robbery happened on the 3200 block of Allegheny Avenue during the early morning hours of July 5.

Video shared by police shows a suspect exiting the backseat of a Mercedes, and approaching the victim standing near her car with the trunk open.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the woman at gunpoint and returned to the Mercedes, then fled into an alley south of Allegheny Avenue.

Authorities believe the suspects returned to the scene of the robbery a short time later and tried to take more items from the victim.

The suspects were last seen heading east through an alley towards 31st Street, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what was taken during the gunpoint robbery.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.