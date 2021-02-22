Expand / Collapse search

Woman sexually assaulted, robbed inside Center City Macy's, police say

Philadelphia
Police search for suspect in sex assault, robbery inside Center City Macy’s

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man suspected in a sexual assault and robbery inside a Macy's restroom over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a sexual assault and robbery inside a Center City store.

Authorities say the incident occurred inside the women's room restroom at the Macy's Store on the 1300 block of Market Street over the weekend.

According to police, the 55-year-old victim was attacked inside a bathroom on the third floor.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect leaving the Macy's and getting onto public transportation.

The suspect was said to be wearing a mask and hood at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

