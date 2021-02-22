Woman sexually assaulted, robbed inside Center City Macy's, police say

Philadelphia police say they are investigating a sexual assault and robbery inside a Center City store.

Authorities say the incident occurred inside the women's room restroom at the Macy's Store on the 1300 block of Market Street over the weekend.

According to police, the 55-year-old victim was attacked inside a bathroom on the third floor.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect leaving the Macy's and getting onto public transportation.

The suspect was said to be wearing a mask and hood at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

