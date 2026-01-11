Woman stabs man entering 40th Street Station, then attacks another rider: SEPTA

The Brief Two people were stabbed at SEPTA’s 40th Street Station, officials say. Police took a female suspect into custody. Train service was briefly disrupted but has since resumed.



Two people were stabbed during separate incidents at SEPTA’s 40th Street Station on Saturday evening, prompting a police response and a temporary service disruption.

What we know:

According to SEPTA, the stabbings happened around 7:30 p.m. at 40th Street Station.

Police said a woman stabbed a man as he was entering the station. After a confrontation, the same suspect then stabbed another woman on the eastbound platform.

The suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

SEPTA said the female victim is in stable condition. The male victim is listed in critical condition.

Transit impact

SEPTA said the Market-Frankford Line bypassed 40th Street Station in both directions due to police activity.

Normal service has since resumed.

What's next:

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbings. No additional details were immediately released.