Woman struck by stray bullet inside home in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is recovering after she was struck by a stray bullet inside a home in West Philadelphia.
The incident happened on the 400 block of South 56th Street at approximately 10:26 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the 27-year-old woman was shot once in the right arm. She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
