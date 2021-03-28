Woman struck by stray bullet inside home in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A woman is recovering after she was struck by a stray bullet inside a home in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 400 block of South 56th Street at approximately 10:26 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 27-year-old woman was shot once in the right arm. She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

