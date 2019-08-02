Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them

A woman adopted two elderly dogs after walking through a North Carolina humane society’s front doors and saying, “which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs?”

“I’m here to take them both home with me,” said Leslie Sacks, who ended up adopting Sam and Brutus from the Asheville Humane Society.

“It’s so important to adopt the older pets,” a tearful Sacks said. “I get so emotional. But, I’m glad to give them a home for the last couple years of their life. And they give so much love back.”

Sam, a 7-year-old female shepherd mix, had extensive medical issues and was with the adoption center for 6 months, after being adopted and then returned, the humane society said.

“She had several ongoing medical issues and a severe skin condition,” the adoption center said. “She was actually missing most of her hair when she first came to us! Sam would require lifelong medications and a special diet.”

Brutus, a 13-year-old male Boxer mix, has severe separation anxiety and was with the center for 5 months. He was originally surrendered to be euthanized at 13 years old.

“Our staff decided that Brutus still had the potential to live a healthy life with the right care and a dedicated person who would be home a lot,” the humane society said, adding that he would get extremely upset when left alone.

But Sacks assured Brutus that he would “never spend another moment alone ever again,” the adoption center said in a Facebook post that included a video of Sacks with the dogs in her car.

The humane society wrote that it “vowed to find these two amazing dogs their second chance, no matter how long it took.“

“TODAY was their special day TOGETHER!” the adoption center wrote. “Leslie has a three story house and two acres of fenced-in yard where Sam and Brutus will spend their golden years.”

As she walked them to the car, Sacks “talked softly to these two sweet souls, with their creaky joints and grey muzzles, who have been through so much hardship,” the humane society wrote.

She told both Sam and Brutus that they “now had a family to love them for the rest of their days.”

“And you have to understand that it’s hard for my girls. We just lost seven older pets that we adopted. And my children said, 'I don't want another pet. I don't want to go through loss again,'” she said. “And I said, 'Sweetheart, we gave them the best years of their life, and it leaves room for somebody else who needs us more right now.”

“So they said, ‘OK, we’ll get two more,’” Leslie said. “And I’ve got two more that are inside that are waiting, hopefully!”

“Leslie, you have a heart of gold!!!” the humane society said. “There wasn't a dry eye in sight as staff, board members and volunteers gathered to say a bittersweet goodbye to two of our favorite furry friends!”

“Now they are both living their best life!” the adoption center said.

