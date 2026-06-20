World Cup, America250 and MLB All-Star Game: Philly prepares for summer on world stage

The Brief Philadelphia plays host to several major events this summer. Crews spent Saturday assembling the stage for the Unity Concert of America for the Fourth of July.



From the FIFA World Cup to America’s 250th birthday celebration and next month’s MLB All-Star festivities, Philadelphia continues to find itself on the world stage.

What we know:

Crews spent Saturday assembling a massive concert stage in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the upcoming Unity Concert for America, one of the marquee events on the Fourth of July.

The construction comes just steps away from another gathering spot that has become a focal point for international visitors — the Rocky statue.

What they're saying:

As workers prepared for the holiday celebrations, World Cup fans from around the globe continued to flock to the iconic Philadelphia landmark. The festive atmosphere even caught the attention of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who stopped by to take in the scene.

"It’s crazy," Carter told Jeff Skversky. "You got fans from all over the world that even recognize us as Eagles players. Just enjoying the scene."

When asked if he had run up the famous Rocky steps, Carter laughed.

"Yeah, when we won the Super Bowl," he told Skversky with a big laugh.

Carter said he hopes to return to catch Monday’s World Cup match featuring Iraq, whose supporters have already begun arriving in Philadelphia. Fans are expected to gather near the Rocky statue throughout the weekend despite the ongoing construction nearby.

"No matter where we are, we’re still gonna come and support and chant for our team," said Iraq fan Raghad Aleethawi. "The stage is not gonna get in our way for sure."

Just a short distance away in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker helped kick off Philly Fair 250, the city’s newest celebration honoring America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

The three-day event in the Centennial District features live music, games, food, family activities and fireworks before wrapping up Monday.

"There’s just so much to do in Philly," said Philadelphia resident Sakita James. "We’re having a great time taking advantage of all of these free wonderful events that are going on."

For younger visitors like Egypt James, one attraction stood above the rest.

"My favorite part is the obstacle course," Egypt said.

With major sporting events, patriotic celebrations and family-friendly festivals happening throughout the city, Philadelphia’s summer spotlight is only getting brighter.