18-year-old shot during fight at party overnight in North Philadelphia

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during a fight at a party in North Philadelphia. The shooting victim arrived at Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition. Police say the shooter is a 5'8" Black man in his mid-20s with a trimmed beard and dark clothes.



Police are searching for a gunman after they say an 18-year-old was shot during a fight at a party overnight in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of North 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

As police were investigating the crime scene, investigators say an 18-year-old arrived at Temple University Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was placed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a physical altercation involving a group of women. The shooter, described as a 5'8" Black man in his mid-20s, fled the scene before police arrived.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.