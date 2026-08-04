18-year-old shot during fight at party overnight in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a gunman after they say an 18-year-old was shot during a fight at a party overnight in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of North 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
As police were investigating the crime scene, investigators say an 18-year-old arrived at Temple University Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was placed in stable condition, according to police.
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a physical altercation involving a group of women. The shooter, described as a 5'8" Black man in his mid-20s, fled the scene before police arrived.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.