WOW! School of blacktip sharks spotted swimming near Florida beach

Check this out: a school of blacktip sharks were spotted swimming off the coast of Florida this week.

Photographer Paul Dabill used a drone camera to capture the amazing sight in front of Singer Island on Wednesday.

"Big school of Blacktip sharks in front of Singer Island yesterday afternoon. I was excited to capture some of their amazing acrobatics!" Dabill wrote on Facebook.

MORE NEWS: Adorable! Baby otters born for the first time at Discovery Cove

Some of the sharks are even seen leaping out of the water.

Blacktip sharks are migrating at this time of year.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: ‘Space hurricane’ discovered above Earth for the first time ever

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, mating occurs during the summer and after approximately 11 months of gestation, females give birth to live young in shallow coastal areas.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending Florida stories.