WWE Friday Night SmackDown Word of the Day Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter:

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the Fox 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29 and World Wrestling Entertainment (collectively, "Sponsor"), their respective affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible to participate.

How To Enter:

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. The giveaway begins when announced on (i) September 10, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. and (ii) September 17, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. (collectively, the "Giveaway Period"). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (local Philadelphia, PA time) on the day during the Giveaway Period the "word of the day" is announced.

4. To enter, watch "FOX 29 News at 10 p.m." on Fox 29 on Friday, September 10th, and/or Friday, September 17th, and look for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown "word of the day" that will appear on screen during a commercial break during the program. Then go to fox29.com/contests and follow all instructions to complete the online entry, including entering the applicable "word of the day." If, for any reason, the WWE Friday Night Smackdown "word of the day" is not telecast during the Giveaway Period, then Sponsor may do one of the following, in its discretion: i) cancel the giveaway for the day or days in question, or ii) publish the "word of the day" on Sponsor’s website at www.fox29.com.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of Sponsor’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One winner with the correct answer will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about, September 20, 2021.

The Prize:

7. One winner will receive two tickets to WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown, Friday, September 24, 2021, at 7:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center and a WWE prize pack. The approximate retail value of the prize is: $300. The prize package is provided by World Wrestling Entertainment.

8. The winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about September 20, 2021. The winner will be required to (i) complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release, and any other documents as may be required by Sponsor, within 2 days of the date of notification or he or she will be disqualified, and (ii) claim the prize in a manner determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. If a winner cannot be reached, or if the winner does not return all required documents and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com /contests , and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, Fox29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, Fox 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, Attn: Sales Department.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s use of entrants’ personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.