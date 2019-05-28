WWII veteran, 97, still works at New Jersey grocery store.

article

(FOX NEWS) -- A 97-year-old World War II veteran is still going strong, working two shifts a week at a New Jersey grocery store.

Bartolomeo "Bennie" Ficeto served as a gunner on fighter planes, but now he helps customers at the checkout counter at the Stop and Shop store in Edison

"I'm going for 100," he told "Fox News First" host Heather Childers, adding that he doesn't even take his 15-minute break each shift.

Each day, he wears a hat with a B-25 Mitchell bomber on the front. Ficeto described combat as "very dangerous" and said he didn't think he'd make it home.

"The day I didn't fly out, they shot my plane down," he remembered.

The Fox News cameras rolled as Ficeto talked with customers, who shared their own stories of service with him. One customer told Ficeto he served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and the two shook hands.

"Glad you made it back. We both made it home OK," he told Ficeto, who reminded what Memorial Day is all about.

"It's for the people, the men that never came back."

