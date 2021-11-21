Wyndham Philadelphia workers strike for fair raises, improved working conditions

article

More than a dozen workers at the Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District Hotel are on strike.

They are demonstrating outside the hotel Sunday morning. They began their protest at approximately 5 a.m.

The workers are part of Unite Here Local 274, which represents approximately 4,000 hotel, food and hospitality workers across the Philadelphia region.

They are asking for fair raises, improved working conditions, and a safe workload.

The workers were joined in solidarity by other union members, community supporters, clergy, and political allies.

