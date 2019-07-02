You can buy a log cabin-style tiny house for less than $20K on Amazon

The tiny trend seems to keep getting bigger and bigger, and Amazon is keeping the trend rolling by selling a tiny log cabin for less than $20,000. The best part: Shipping is included.

The retailer describes the adorably sized wooden getaway as being large enough to function as a summer house, home office or even a stand-alone retail building.

The 292-square-foot “Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway” takes 2-3 days to build and comes with an easy step-by-step instruction manual, according to Amazon.

Amazon has recently become an extremely popular place to purchase tiny homes, especially after a 172-square-foot DIY home that could be built in a day went viral for a low price tag of $7,250.

Take a deeper dive into the Amazon rabbit hole and you’ll find a welcoming selection of various “container house” and “cabin kits” ranging in price from $5,000 to $65,000.

Buying miniature homes online has become increasingly popular. According to a survey by the National Association of Home Builders last year, 53 percent of those polled said they would consider buying a tiny home.