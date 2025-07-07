Philadelphia weather: Flash flooding possible on Monday from Tropical Storm Chantal leftovers

The Brief Humidity will increase on Monday, leading to a round of scattered late-day storms that will include heavy downpours. Forecasters say Philadelphia and its suburbs are at a slight risk of localized flash flooding, with 2–5 inches of rain expected. The humidity and rain is leftover from Topical Storm Chantal that ravaged parts of The Caronlinas over the weekend.



The Philadelphia area is bracing for a round of incoming storms that could bring flash flooding to places along the I-95 corridor on Monday.

The National Weather Service says there is "increasing confidence in an area of highly localized rainfall of 4-6 inches" from Philadelphia to Trenton.

Forecasters say the incoming storms are leftover from Tropical Storm Chantal, which developed over the weekend and caused flooding in the Carolinas.

What we know:

Scattered storms will make their way into the Philadelphia area around 5 p.m., with localized downpours that could exceed 2 inches per hour in some places.

The National Weather Service says the heavy showers could cause smaller creeks and streams to overflow and may cause pounding on streets and sidewalks.

"There is increasing confidence in an area of highly localized heavy rainfall of 4-6 inches along the I-95 corridor from around Philly to Trenton," the weather service said.

The bulk of the storms are expected to happen in a three-hour window from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forecasters say rainfall rates in some places could exceed 2 inches per hour.

The evening storms are leftover remnants from Tropical Storm Chantal, which developed over the weekend and caused flooding in parts of the Carolinas.

The added moisture will help already steamy temperatures feel even hotter on Monday and Tuesday.

What's next:

A similar weather day is expected on Tuesday, with another round of isolated storms and drenching downpours expected in Philadelphia.

This batch of storms, forecasters say, could include more widespread severe thunderstorm alerts during the dinner time hours.

Humidity will ramp up on Tuesday as temperatures return to the 90s and stay there on Wednesday.

Forecasters will continue to monitor another round of storms expected ahead of the weekend.

What you can do:

Stay ahead of the storms and keep yourself up-to-date on the latest forecasts by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.