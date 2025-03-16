Expand / Collapse search
You can own part of Cape May beach: Here's how much it costs

Published  March 16, 2025 12:38pm EDT
New Jersey
The Brief

    • A piece of Cape May beach was recently put up for sale.
    • The property is currently listed for $1,000,000.
    • It includes just over 8 acres of beach and dunes.

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Imagine spending the summer soaking in the sun on your own personal beach at the Jersey Shore. 

That dream could become a reality before you know it - for the right price!

What we know:

A piece of Cape May's beach recently went up for sale on Zillow for $1 million!

The 8.17-acre property sits on the 600 block of Beach Avenue, and offers a section of the beach and dunes that butts up to the Cape May boardwalk.

It also sits right next to the Convention Center.

By the numbers:

The beach property was posted on Zillow less than two weeks ago, with a list price of $1,000,000.

But the cost doesn't end there. Property taxes were just shy of $8,500 last year.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Zillow.com.

