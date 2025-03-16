You can own part of Cape May beach: Here's how much it costs

The Brief A piece of Cape May beach was recently put up for sale. The property is currently listed for $1,000,000. It includes just over 8 acres of beach and dunes.



Imagine spending the summer soaking in the sun on your own personal beach at the Jersey Shore.

That dream could become a reality before you know it - for the right price!

What we know:

A piece of Cape May's beach recently went up for sale on Zillow for $1 million!

The 8.17-acre property sits on the 600 block of Beach Avenue, and offers a section of the beach and dunes that butts up to the Cape May boardwalk.

It also sits right next to the Convention Center.

By the numbers:

The beach property was posted on Zillow less than two weeks ago, with a list price of $1,000,000.

But the cost doesn't end there. Property taxes were just shy of $8,500 last year.