You can own part of Cape May beach: Here's how much it costs
CAPE MAY, N.J. - Imagine spending the summer soaking in the sun on your own personal beach at the Jersey Shore.
That dream could become a reality before you know it - for the right price!
What we know:
A piece of Cape May's beach recently went up for sale on Zillow for $1 million!
The 8.17-acre property sits on the 600 block of Beach Avenue, and offers a section of the beach and dunes that butts up to the Cape May boardwalk.
It also sits right next to the Convention Center.
By the numbers:
The beach property was posted on Zillow less than two weeks ago, with a list price of $1,000,000.
But the cost doesn't end there. Property taxes were just shy of $8,500 last year.
