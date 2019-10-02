‘You can’t sip with us’: Mean Girls’-themed wine celebrates 15th anniversary of cult classic

Fans can sip a "Mean Girls"-themed wine to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the cult classic and Mean Girls Day on Thursday—duh!

Jonathan Bennett, who played the dreamy Aaron Samuel in "Mean Girls," is now apparently also a wine connoisseur and partnered with Nocking Point Wines to create "Wednesday Rosé" by Jonathan Bennett. The wine with a pink hue is a play on a part of the movie that featured the "mean girls" wearing pink on Wednesdays.

"This wine's story: You CAN sip with us! Introducing Wednesday Rosé by Jonathan Bennett! We are super excited to team up with our buddy Johnny to release this amazing juice to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of his cult classic movie," the wine description said on the Nocking Point Wines website. "This one is perfect for brunch with your best friends and the perfect companion to ‘The Burn Cookbook,' authored by JB himself!"

The letters of "Wednesday Rosé" are in the same font as "The Burn Book" in the film.

But the back of the bottle says, "You can't sip with us."

The wine, originally released in April, features a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Zinfandel.