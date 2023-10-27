You could be taken off Philadelphia Housing Authority wait list Friday. Here's what you need to know:

If you still need public housing in Philadelphia, a waitlist deadline is officially here.

Each applicant must update their household information, either in a phone call or updating online, with the Philadelphia Housing Authority by Friday, or they will be taken off the waiting list.

The Housing Authority says they set this deadline to help remove applicants who no longer need public housing.

"PHA wants to house applicants who want and need housing as quickly as possible and without delay," said Kelvin Jeremiah, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority. "By updating the waiting list, we can eliminate applicants who are no longer interested in housing. Those in need of housing no longer will have to wait behind applicants who are not."

All applicants on the waitlist should have received letters letting them know the process of updating their information.

If you still need to update your waiting list information, you can do so online, or call 215-999-3102 until 6 p.m. Friday.