Young girl, woman shot and killed in River Park: police

The Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting left a woman and young girl dead in River Park Sunday night.

What we know:

On Sunday at around 6:08 p.m., Philly police officers responded to a shooting on the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue.

According to preliminary details, police say a woman was shot and was pronounced dead by medics at 6:20 p.m.

They say a young girl was also shot in the incident. Police took her to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m.

This is an active investigation.

