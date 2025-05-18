Young girl, woman shot and killed in River Park: police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting left a woman and young girl dead in River Park Sunday night.
What we know:
On Sunday at around 6:08 p.m., Philly police officers responded to a shooting on the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue.
According to preliminary details, police say a woman was shot and was pronounced dead by medics at 6:20 p.m.
They say a young girl was also shot in the incident. Police took her to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m.
This is an active investigation.
Check back for more updates.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.