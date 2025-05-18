Expand / Collapse search

Young girl, woman shot and killed in River Park: police

Published  May 18, 2025 8:12pm EDT
    • A juvenile female and woman were fatally shot in Philadelphia's River Park neighborhood Sunday night, police say.
    • This is an ongoing and developing story.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting left a woman and young girl dead in River Park Sunday night. 

What we know:

On Sunday at around 6:08 p.m., Philly police officers responded to a shooting on the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue.

According to preliminary details, police say a woman was shot and was pronounced dead by medics at 6:20 p.m.

They say a young girl was also shot in the incident. Police took her to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m.

This is an active investigation. 

Check back for more updates. 

