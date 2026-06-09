‘Your Mommy Was a Real Hero’: Berks County bids final farewell to fallen Officer Kristin Yeager

The Brief Berks County honored Central Berks Regional Police Officer Kristin M. Yeager with a public memorial on Tuesday, June 9. Officer Yeager died on Friday, May 29, after her patrol vehicle crashed while she was responding to an emergency call. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and local leaders paid tribute, and the community gathered to support Yeager’s family.



Berks County paused on Tuesday, June 9, as hundreds gathered to remember Central Berks Regional Police Officer Kristin M. Yeager, who died on Friday, May 29, when her patrol vehicle crashed into a tree in Earl Township while she was responding to an emergency call, according to officials.

Community gathers to honor Officer Yeager’s life and service

What we know:

Officer Yeager was 42 and served Central Berks Regional Police. She died while responding to an emergency call when her patrol vehicle crashed into a tree in Earl Township on Friday, May 29.

Friends and community members filled the stands at Exeter High School, Yeager’s alma mater, to pay their respects and support her family.

What they're saying:

"She was just an outgoing person no matter where she was," said her friend, Jared Laguidara. "If you were her friend, you knew. She didn’t have to tell you, you just knew."

"Officer Kristin M. Yeager served and protected to the very last minute of her life," said Reverend John Paul, a close friend of Yeager.

Michael Fritz, another friend, said, "It’s going to hurt for a long period of time, but we cannot let her memory go by the wayside."

Mourners described Yeager as someone whose vibrant personality could light up any room.

Tributes from leaders and family for a devoted officer

Local perspective:

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro spoke directly to Yeager’s three young children during the service.

"Your mommy was a real hero, a real hero. It’s going to take a while to realize, but your mom is always going to be there for you," said Shapiro.

Central Berks Regional Police Chief Justin Johnson offered a final tribute. "Thank you for your service, your friendship, your compassion, and your sacrifice," Chief Johnson said. "We will carry your memory with us always. Rest in peace."

Yeager is survived by her husband and three young children. The service highlighted the deep loss felt by both her immediate family and her law enforcement family, who are now working to honor her legacy.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared further details about the emergency call Yeager was responding to or the circumstances of the crash beyond what has already been released.