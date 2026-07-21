Missing teen struck and killed by train while walking on tracks in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief A 15-year-old was killed after being struck by a train while walking along the tracks Monday night. Investigators say the teen had been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person on Sunday. Police have not released the identity of the teen.



Police say a missing 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a freight train while walking on the track late Monday night in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the fatal accident happened just before midnight on the southbound tracks near Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

The conductor spotted a person walking on the tracks and immediately initiated an emergency break, but could not stop the train in time.

The 15-year-old was fatally struck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say the train was operating at the appropriate speed under conditions of darkness and low visibility at the time of the crash.

It was later learned that the teen had been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person on Sunday.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 15-year-old has not been released by police.