Youth, 17, shot and killed near Bethlehem park
article
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities say a 17-year-old youth was shot and killed near a park in Bethlehem.
The Lehigh County coroner's office said 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint of Whitehall Township was shot at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bethlehem's Saucon Park.
Officials said Toussaint was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. The death was ruled a homicide.
Bethlehem police and the Northampton County district attorney’s office are investigating along with the Lehigh County coroner's office.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!