Youth, 17, shot and killed near Bethlehem park

Authorities say a 17-year-old youth was shot and killed near a park in Bethlehem.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint of Whitehall Township was shot at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bethlehem's Saucon Park.

Officials said Toussaint was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. The death was ruled a homicide.

Bethlehem police and the Northampton County district attorney’s office are investigating along with the Lehigh County coroner's office.

