Yuengling, Hershey's join forces to create limited-edition chocolate porter beer

Two Pennsylvania staples have joined forces to unite beer-lovers and chocolate connoisseurs.

Yuengling announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Hershey's to create a limited edition chocolate porter beer.

The 4.7% ABV beer, according to the duo, combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old dark brewed porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey's chocolate.

The limited-edition beer blends Hershey's chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and chocolaty finish.

The new creation will be available via draft in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana and Kentucky.

Yuengling says the beer pairs well with everything from barbecued and smoked meats to cheeses and desserts. (Yuengling)

The beer will be available starting in mid-October.

Those 21 and older can find the closest location that serves the chocolate porter using Yuengling's Find Our Beer tool.