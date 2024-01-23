Cleaning Services Philadelphia, PA: Find the Top House Cleaners in 2024

This content is from our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Cleaning your home or office can be a time-consuming and tedious task. Fortunately, there are professional cleaning services available in Philadelphia that can take care of all your cleaning needs.

Whether you're looking for regular house cleaning, office cleaning, carpet cleaning, or specialized cleaning services, there are plenty of options to choose from. Our top pick is Networx, which provides tons of options for house and window cleaning.

That said, each company on our list can provide you access to professional cleaning services at competitive prices.

Best Cleaning Services in Philadelphia: Quick Overview

Networx - Top cleaning services matching company Thumbtack - Supports small, local cleaning services TaskRabbit - Same-day cleaning services

1. Networx - Top Cleaning Services Matching Company

Pros

Connection between local cleaners and homeowners

Homeowners can browse through profiles of cleaning services

Made connections since 2004

Shows average cost for similar cleaning jobs to yours

Offers cost guide to estimate project expenses

Cons

No mobile app for customers

Why Choose Networx?

Networx has been a trusted platform for nearly two decades, connecting homeowners with local businesses and individual cleaners. Its expansive network of cleaning services continues to grow as homeowners find reliable professionals through the platform.

Homeowners can explore contractor profiles to assess past projects, reviews, videos, and promotions. Networx was specifically established to support smaller businesses and cleaners to reach job opportunities by showcasing their expertise. Cleaners can personalize their profiles and earn reviews, ensuring transparency between customers and contractors.

Services Offered

Besides cleaning services in Philadelphia, Networx has many services they connect homeowners to. Some of these include:

Fencing

Plumbing

Landscaping

Drywall

HVAC contractors

Electricians

Reviews

With an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, a widely trusted and informative review website, Networx has garnered over 6,000 reviews. Additionally, Networx provides you with the convenience of exploring contractors' ratings directly on the platform. With this feature, you can assess their performance and make informed decisions.

Summary

Networx sets itself apart with its streamlined lead generation process, ensuring you’ll find cleaning services in Philadelphia quickly and easily.

2. Thumbtack - Supports Small, Local Cleaning Services

Pros

Platform offers over 300,000+ cleaners and contractors

User-friendly matching platform

Supports local economies and communities throughout Philadelphia

Simple to use mobile app

Cons

Can only view ten contractors per page

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack is an innovative technology platform that revolutionizes the way Philadelphia homeowners and renters connect with local service providers. With its vast network of over 300,000 businesses, Thumbtack offers people an abundance of options for finding reliable cleaning services in Philadelphia.

What sets Thumbtack apart is its commitment to personalized guidance. Through this invaluable feature, people can accurately assess their project needs and find the perfect professionals to hire. Additionally, Thumbtack's user-friendly app allows homeowners to conveniently browse, compare prices, read reviews, and book professionals, all in one place.

Services Offered

Thumbtack provides professional services in over 500 categories, from event workers to professional contractors and more.

Reviews

While Thumbtack may not have the highest Trustpilot reviews and overall rating compared to Networx, it still boasts an impressive track record. With over 5,500 reviews, Thumbtack maintains a solid average rating of 4.2 stars out of five.

Summary

Thumbtack's matching platform is a fantastic place to begin your search for cleaning services in Philadelphia. It offers a user-friendly interface, a vast network of over 300,000 professionals, and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

3. TaskRabbit - Same-Day Cleaning Services

Pros

Connects people with "Taskers" (cleaners, etc.) quickly

All taskers are licensed and submit to a background check

Created to make connections in small communities

Taskers available for professional services or odd jobs

Cons

No connections with large cleaning companies

Why Choose TaskRabbit?

TaskRabbit connects you with skilled Taskers who can help with tasks like queueing, grocery delivery, and, notably, professional cleaning services.

TaskRabbit offers a user-friendly interface to specify your needs, simplifying the process of finding specialized Taskers for cleaning jobs. Clients can explore Taskers' profiles, which feature ratings, references from previous customers, and licensing details.

Services Offered

TaskRabbit provides diverse services, from line waiting and furniture assembly to heavy lifting and more. Additionally, the platform connects users with highly proficient experts specializing in various professional services.

Reviews

TaskRabbit has an impressive review count of 27,378, earning an average of 4.4 out of 5. Like the other matching platforms on this list, you can also use the website to see personalized reviews of cleaning services in your area.

Summary

TaskRabbit is a reliable platform for finding skilled Taskers specializing in cleaning services in Philadelphia. With a comprehensive range of services and a focus on local and qualified Taskers, TaskRabbit is the go-to for home cleaning.

Why Hiring a Professional Cleaning Service Is Important

Keeping your home or office clean is not only important for aesthetic purposes but also for maintaining a healthy environment. Here are some reasons why hiring a professional cleaning service is important:

Efficiency : Professional cleaners are trained to work efficiently and effectively, ensuring that every corner of your space is perfectly cleaned. They have the knowledge and experience to tackle even the toughest cleaning tasks. Time-saving : Cleaning can be time-consuming, especially if you have a large space or limited time. Hiring a professional cleaning service allows you to focus on more important things while leaving the cleaning to the experts.

Thorough cleaning : Professional cleaners have access to specialized equipment and cleaning products that can effectively remove dirt, grime, and bacteria from your space. They follow industry-standard cleaning protocols to ensure a deep and thorough clean.

Health benefits: A clean and sanitized space is essential for maintaining good health. Professional cleaners use eco-friendly products that are safe for you, your family, and the environment. They also pay attention to high-touch areas and provide disinfection services to reduce the spread of germs and viruses.

Types of Cleaning Services in Philadelphia

Let's explore each cleaning service type in detail.

Residential Cleaning: Regular House Cleaning Services

Residential cleaning services focus on keeping your home clean and organized. They offer regular cleaning services that can be customized to your specific needs. These services typically include:

Dusting and wiping surfaces

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Cleaning bathrooms

Cleaning kitchen appliances and countertops

Changing bed linens

Emptying trash bins

Commercial Cleaning: Office and Workspace Cleaning

Commercial cleaning services are designed for businesses and office spaces. They ensure that your workspace is clean, presentable, and conducive to productivity. Some common services offered by commercial cleaning companies include:

Dusting and wiping desks, chairs, and other furniture

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Cleaning windows and glass surfaces

Disinfecting high-touch areas like doorknobs and light switches

Emptying trash bins and replacing liners

Restocking restroom supplies

Carpet Cleaning: Deep Cleaning for Carpets and Rugs

Carpet cleaning services specialize in deep cleaning and maintaining carpets and rugs. Over time, carpets can accumulate dirt, stains, and allergens that regular vacuuming may not be able to remove. Professional carpet cleaners use specialized equipment and cleaning solutions to:

Remove deep-seated dirt and stains

Eliminate odors

Restore the appearance and texture of carpets

Extend the lifespan of your carpets

Janitorial Services: Maintenance and Cleaning for Businesses

Janitorial services offer comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solutions for businesses and commercial properties. These services go beyond regular cleaning and include tasks such as:

Floor maintenance and polishing

Window cleaning

Restroom cleaning and sanitization

Trash removal and recycling

Restocking supplies

Special event cleaning

Specialized Cleaning: Services for Specific Needs

Specialized cleaning services cater to specific cleaning needs that go beyond regular household or office cleaning. Some examples of specialized cleaning services include:

Post-construction cleaning: Cleaning up after a construction or renovation project, removing dust, debris, and construction waste.

Move-in or out cleaning: Thoroughly clean a property before or after moving out, ensuring a fresh and clean start.

Deep cleaning: Intensive cleaning for heavily soiled areas or neglected spaces, targeting hard-to-reach areas and hidden dirt.

Hoarding cleaning: Cleaning and decluttering services for hoarding situations, providing compassionate and non-judgmental assistance.

Biohazard cleaning: Sanitizing services for biohazardous situations, including crime scenes, trauma scenes, and infectious disease outbreaks.

Green Cleaning: Eco-Friendly Cleaning Using Environmentally Safe Products

Green cleaning services focus on using environmentally friendly products and practices to minimize environmental impact and promote health and well-being. These services are prioritized:

Using eco-friendly cleaning products that are non-toxic and biodegradable

Implementing sustainable cleaning practices

Conserving water and energy during the cleaning process

Promoting indoor air quality through proper ventilation and filtration

Benefits of Hiring a Local Cleaning Service in Philadelphia

When searching for a cleaning service, opting for a local provider can offer several advantages. Here are some benefits of hiring a local cleaning service in Philadelphia:

Accessible and Responsive Customer Service

Local cleaning services prioritize customer satisfaction and are easily accessible for any requests, questions, and concerns. They can provide quick help and address any issues during the cleaning process.

Familiarity With Local Needs and Preferences

Local cleaning services have a better understanding of the unique needs and preferences of the local community. They are familiar with the common cleaning challenges in the area and can provide tailored solutions specific to the Philadelphia region.

Supporting the Local Economy

By hiring a local cleaning service, you contribute to the growth and development of the local economy. Supporting local businesses helps create job opportunities and strengthens the community.

Faster Response Times and Flexibility

Local cleaning services can offer faster response times, ensuring that your cleaning needs are addressed on time. They can also provide more flexibility when it comes to scheduling and accommodating last-minute requests.

How To Find Reliable and Reputable Cleaning Services in Philadelphia

Finding reliable and reputable cleaning services in Philadelphia requires some research and due diligence. Here are some tips to help you find the right cleaning service:

Ask for Recommendations From Friends, Family, or Local Forums

Reach out to your friends, family, or colleagues who have used cleaning services in Philadelphia. They can provide honest recommendations based on their personal experiences. You can also ask for suggestions on local forums or community groups.

Check Online Reviews and Ratings

Online platforms like Google, Yelp, or Angie's List provide reviews and ratings of various cleaning services in Philadelphia. Read through these reviews to get insights into the quality of service, customer satisfaction, and overall reputation of the cleaning service.

Verify Licenses, Insurance, and Certifications

Ensure that the cleaning service you choose is licensed, insured, and bonded. Ask for proof of insurance and any relevant certifications to confirm their credibility and professionalism. This protects you from any liability in case of accidents or damages during the cleaning process.

Inquire About Their Cleaning Processes and Products

Ask the cleaning service about their cleaning processes and the products they use. Ensure they follow industry-standard cleaning protocols and use safe and environmentally friendly cleaning products. This is important for the health and safety of your space and its occupants.

Pricing and Packages of Cleaning Services in Philadelphia

The pricing of cleaning services in Philadelphia can vary depending on the space size, the type of cleaning required, and the frequency of service. Here are some common pricing options and packages offered by cleaning services:

Hourly Rates for Standard Cleaning Services

Some cleaning services charge an hourly rate for standard cleaning services. The hourly rate typically includes the labor cost and basic cleaning supplies. The total cost will depend on the hours required to complete the cleaning tasks.

Flat Rates for Specific Tasks or Areas

For specialized cleaning tasks or specific areas of your space, cleaning services may offer flat rates. This lets you know the exact cost upfront, regardless of the time it takes to complete the task.

Customized Packages for Recurring Services

If you require recurring cleaning services, many cleaning companies offer customized packages. These packages are tailored to your specific needs and can be scheduled weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. The pricing will depend on the frequency of service and the scope of work.

Additional Fees for Specialized Services or Extra Tasks

Some specialized services or additional tasks may incur extra fees. For example, deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, or post-construction cleaning may require additional equipment, time, and resources. Make sure to inquire about any additional fees before booking the service.

Tips for Maintaining Cleanliness in Your Home or Office

While professional cleaning services can ensure a deep and thorough clean, it's important to maintain cleanliness regularly. Here are some tips for maintaining cleanliness in your home or office:

Establish a Regular Cleaning Schedule

Create a cleaning schedule and stick to it. Set aside specific days or times for cleaning different areas of your space. This will help you stay organized and ensure that cleaning tasks are not neglected.

Declutter Regularly to Avoid Accumulation

Regularly declutter your space to prevent unnecessary accumulation of items. Dispose of unwanted items, organize belongings, and keep surfaces clear and clutter-free. Decluttering usually makes cleaning easier and creates a more visually appealing environment.

Use Appropriate Cleaning Products and Tools

Use the right cleaning products and tools for different surfaces and materials. Different surfaces may require specific cleaning solutions or equipment to avoid damage. Follow manufacturer instructions and guidelines to ensure effective and safe cleaning.

Enlist Professional Help for Deep Cleaning Periodically

While regular cleaning can maintain cleanliness, deep cleaning is essential to tackle hard-to-reach areas and stubborn dirt. Consider hiring professional cleaning services for periodic deep cleaning to ensure a comprehensive cleaning.

Cleaning Services in Philadelphia: FAQs

Let’s look at the most common questions about cleaning services in Philadelphia.

How Much Does Cleaning Services Cost in Philadelphia?

On average, you can expect to pay between $100 and $200 for a standard cleaning service in Philadelphia. However, it is best to contact cleaning companies directly for a more accurate quote tailored to your specific needs.

How Much Do Most Cleaning Services Charge?

Some cleaning services may charge between $25 and $50 per hour for professional cleaning services in Philadelphia. That said, we recommend contacting cleaning companies directly to get a more personalized estimate.

How Much Does House Cleaning Cost in Pittsburgh, PA?

A standard house cleaning service in Pittsburgh, PA, may cost around $100–$200. Reach out to cleaning companies directly for the exact estimate.

What Services Does a Standard Cleaning Package Include?

A standard cleaning package usually includes dusting, vacuuming, mopping, wiping surfaces, and cleaning bathrooms. Check with the cleaning company for a detailed list of services in their standard cleaning package.

How Often Should I Schedule Professional Cleaning?

The frequency of professional cleaning services depends on the size of your home or office, the level of foot traffic, and personal preferences. For most residential properties in Philadelphia, scheduling a professional cleaning service once every two weeks or once a month is sufficient.

However, if you have specific needs or a high-traffic area that requires more frequent cleaning, you may opt for weekly or bi-weekly cleaning services.

Cleaning Services in Philadelphia: Final Words

Keeping your space clean and well-maintained is essential for a healthy and comfortable environment. Whether you need residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, or specialized cleaning services, Philadelphia offers a wide range of options to choose from.

Companies like Networx, Thumbtack, and TaskRabbit offer tons of cleaning service options in Philadelphia that are specific to your needs. With professional cleaning services, you can enjoy a clean and inviting space without the hassle of doing it yourself.