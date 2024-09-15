AJ Brown out with injury for Eagles home opener Monday night

article

A.J. Brown won't be joining his team as they take the field for their first game in Philadelphia this season.

The star wide receiver has been downgraded to "OUT" by the Eagles for the Monday Night Football home opener.

Brown was listed as "out with a hamstring injury" in the team's injury report posted Sunday afternoon.

He suffered the injury during practice, according to the Associated Press.

The Eagles have yet to say how long Brown could be out.

The news comes after Brown racked up 119 receiving yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' season opener in Brazil earlier this month.