Caught on camera: Woman pleads for return of dog snatched out of front yard

A woman in Juniata says her dog was swiped out of her front yard last month and she hasn’t seen the dog since. She says she believes she caught the person who took her dog on camera and she is desperate to be reunited with her pup.

What they're saying:

"I feel helpless. I feel helpless," Jeannette Ali, Princesa’s owner, remarked.

Heartbroken and helpless with her two-year-old Maltese Bichon Frise mix dog, Princesa, was dog-napped right out of her front yard.

It was 8:45 Sunday morning, on April 27th, when Ali noticed Princesa was not with her other dogs.

"I started panicking. I saw my neighbor come out and asked did she see the dog? I started running," Ali explained. "I went around the alley, just in case she climbed up and out. I went up the alley, into the other street. I walked that way, I walked this way. I was calling, ‘Princesa!’ Screaming across the street and nowhere. Nowhere to be found."

She continued, "I’m like, ‘Where did she go?’ She can’t run away, she can’t get out. Nobody would have taken her. Nobody would do that."

Caught on camera:

But, Jeanette soon found out somebody would do that and somebody did take her. The next-door neighbor’s surveillance captured a woman reach over the fence and pick up Princesa and walk away with her.

"The lady came back on the camera and she was walking with my dog. She’s walking away, that way, going north with my dog," Ali said. "She’s probably around her 30s."

Jeannette filed a police report and gave a detective the video and lots of pictures of Princesa, then immediately made a flyer to put up throughout the neighborhood. She also posted on every neighborhood Facebook page, but no Princesa. No tips, no leads, so far, after 12 days.

Big picture view:

"I just want my dog back. I don’t wanna press charges or anything. Just bring my dog back. Out in my yard – I want my dog back. I want my baby back. That’s my princess," Ali commented. "She is my baby, I miss her so much."

Princesa’s other best friend, who was raised with her since puppies in the same litter, also isn’t the same since Princesa vanished.

"A dog is your companion, your emotional support," Ali said. "It’s like another child that needs you and you need them. You need their company and their love. They have unconditional love and to take that away from someone is very cruel."