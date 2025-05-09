Wife of man killed after he was struck by SEPTA bus files lawsuit

The Brief A tragedy in January in South Philadelphia, as a husband and wife were crossing the street when they were struck by a SEPTA bus. The wife survived with serious injuries, but her husband did not. She says something needs to change so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.



Four months after a horrific accident in South Philadelphia, a widow talks about the night she and her husband were struck by a SEPTA bus, killing her husband and why she is standing for changes.

"I wanna make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else," Kayla Spooner stated.

She explained why she doesn’t want anyone else hit by a SEPTA bus and killed like her husband Michael was on January 3rd, while in a South Philadelphia crosswalk, after waiting for the pedestrian walk sign. She has filed a lawsuit against SEPTA and the company that made the bus, New Flyer.

"I lost my husband, but Michael was also a brother, a son, uncle. If I can save anybody else, any family from having to go through what I went through and am still going through, I would like to make a difference," Kayla explained.

Kayla and Michael Spooner were crossing Front Street at Washington Avenue with the light at 6:49 p.m., when the Route 64 bus was making a left onto Washington Avenue, hitting them both.

Kayla survived. Michael was run over and dragged to his death.

SEPTA sources immediately told FOX 29 News it was because of a previously known issue with the side view mirror that causes a blind spot for the drivers.

Kayla’s attorney, Jordan Strokovsky, explained, "For years it’s been known that these New Flyer buses – the mirrors have been causing a blind spot. And, they’ve been causing crashes, they’ve been causing serious accidents. They’ve been causing fatalities. Not just in Philadelphia, but all across the country."

"Too many lives have been taken because of that mirror," retired SEPTA bus driver Joe Wilson stated.

Decades-long SEPTA bus driver Wilson spoke about the mirror danger to FOX 29 days after Michael Spooner’s death. Visibly upset the problem wasn’t fixed after Sheena White was also hit and killed by a SEPTA bus on Washington Avenue in 2014. Her family said she was also in the driver’s side view mirror blind spot.

"He never saw them. If you pull up to that corner and they’re walking and you’re going to turn, they’re not in your view at all. You’re blindsided," Wilson explained.

Kayla said, "It’s just really sad that this happened to someone else and it happened again."

Kayla’s lawsuit includes the same thing Joe Wilson told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, claiming, quote, "Instead of remedying the defect, a SEPTA supervisor suggested drivers move forward or back or left to right."

"I had one instructor tell me, ‘Well, Joe, you just lift up out that seat,’ and you shouldn’t have to move. If you’re driving that bus, you shouldn’t have to lift up out the seat and to do anything," Wilson said.

Strokovsky continued, "We don’t know why they’ve made the poor decisions that they’ve made, but it’s our job to make sure they make the right decisions going forward."

"It’s so sad that people have to die to bring attention to a tragedy," Wilson stated.

"And, that’s another reason why I’m going through with the lawsuit. I don’t want Michael to be just another number, or somebody else to be another number, especially when – if there’s a known issue, there’s accidents and then there’s negligence," Kayla said.

She continued, "Every time I walk down Washington, I am constantly thinking what are the odds that this happens again? Every time I cross the street and there’s a bus there, I’m staring it down because I try to picture what part of it hit me. How it hit Michael. How, you know, the whole thing happened. And, that’s just constantly every time I see a bus."

"SEPTA has thoroughly examined the size, placement and design of side-view bus mirrors. There is no indication that the mirrors cause hazards or exacerbate blind spots."

"As is the case with any large vehicle on the road, SEPTA buses have blind spots. SEPTA bus operators receive extensive training and instruction on how to account for these blind spots and ensure safe travel for pedestrians, motorists and others who share the road."