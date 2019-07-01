Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room

article

A Los Angeles Angels pitcher died Monday ahead of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.

Tyler Skaggs, 27, unexpectedly died on Monday in North Texas, the Angels announced. Skaggs’ body was found in a Hilton hotel room in Southlake on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected, Southlake police said in a statement.

Monday night’s Angels-Rangers game has been canceled. The entire Angels team was at Globe Life Park before the clubhouse was closed to media Monday afternoon. The team then departed the ballpark without speaking to reporters.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the Angels said in a post on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics. He had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

The Rangers also offered their condolences to the Angels and Skaggs' family.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the Rangers said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Advertisement

Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said the rest of the Angels series is planned to go on as scheduled starting Tuesday, but that could change because “real life takes precedence.”

Skaggs was born in Woodland Hills, Calif in 1991. He spent most of his career with the Angels (2014, 2016-19) but began his playing days with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13).

The Diamondbacks franchise said in a statement that it was "heartbroken" over Skaggs' death.

"He will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man," the team said.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: "All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family.''