Brandon Graham to make special announcement amid talks to rejoin Eagles

Brandon Graham has a special announcement for Philadelphia Eagles fans

What we know:

On Monday night, Brandon Graham posted a video to the Brandon Graham Unblocked X account telling birds fans to gear up for a special announcement from him Tuesday morning during the podcast.

Graham is expected to announce his return to the team in green after retiring at the end of the 2024 season.

The news comes shortly after ESPN's senior NFL insider, Adam Schefter, reported that the former defensive end is in the midst of finalizing a deal to rejoin the team in green.

Over the weekend, league sources said Graham has been in active talks with the Eagles about a potential comeback, nearly nine months after retiring.

What's next:

All ears will be focused on the Unlocked podcast Tuesday which typically drops new episodes at around 11 a.m. EST