Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th -inning single, top Mets 7-6

Nick Castellanos ripped a winning two-out single off Tylor Megill that scored Bryce Harper and sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a dizzying 7-6 win over the New York Mets on Sunday and evened the NL Division Series at one game apiece.

Castellanos tossed his helmet and was mobbed by teammates on the infield as a game that seemed to slip away one inning earlier turned into one more comeback for the NL East champions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3 after scoring on a triple from Bryson Stott #5 in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between Expand

Megill retired the first two batters of the ninth and walked Harper, who also homered and scored twice. Castellanos, who also homered, followed with perhaps the hit of his Phillies’ career and sent the towel-waving crowd at Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.

"Unbelievable. Unbelievable," Castellanos said. "If he blows a fastball by me so be it. I’d rather that than swing at something in the dirt. It was incredible but the series is even. Now we go to New York and there’s a lot of baseball left."

Related article

Game 3 is Tuesday in New York, the Mets’ first home game since Sept. 22.