Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th -inning single, top Mets 7-6

By Dan Gelston
Published  October 6, 2024 7:52pm EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
Associated Press

Phillies fans react to NLDS game 2 win against Mets

Phillies fans react after the team won 7-6 against the New York Mets in game two of the NLDS.

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Castellanos ripped a winning two-out single off Tylor Megill that scored Bryce Harper and sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a dizzying 7-6 win over the New York Mets on Sunday and evened the NL Division Series at one game apiece.

Castellanos tossed his helmet and was mobbed by teammates on the infield as a game that seemed to slip away one inning earlier turned into one more comeback for the NL East champions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3 after scoring on a triple from Bryson Stott #5 in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the Division Series

Megill retired the first two batters of the ninth and walked Harper, who also homered and scored twice. Castellanos, who also homered, followed with perhaps the hit of his Phillies’ career and sent the towel-waving crowd at Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.

"Unbelievable. Unbelievable," Castellanos said. "If he blows a fastball by me so be it. I’d rather that than swing at something in the dirt. It was incredible but the series is even. Now we go to New York and there’s a lot of baseball left."

Game 3 is Tuesday in New York, the Mets’ first home game since Sept. 22.