‘Cruise with the Birds’: Eagles fan cruise to set sail in 2021

Philadelphia Eagles fans who want to “cruise with the Birds” can do so starting in 2021.

The Eagles, as part of a partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are offering fans the chance to join current players and alumni for their Inaugural Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise.

“Destined to be the utmost riveting experience shared by the most passionate fans in football,” according to the team, the seven-night Caribbean venture will take place from March 21 to 28.

Fans will depart aboard the Anthem of the Seas cruise vessel from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, stopping at Caribbean islands like Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau.

Up to 20 “Eagles superstars” — like David Akers, Harold Carmichael, Vince Papale, Mike Quick, Ike Reese, Merrill Reese and Jeremiah Trotter — are expected on board.

Fans can expect Eagles-themed events and activities, parties, meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

“You will become more than just a traveler,” the cruise assures on its website. “You will become a Philadelphia Eagle.”

For more information on the Inaugural Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise, see here.

