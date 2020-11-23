Eagles add veteran RB Jordan Howard to practice squad

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have added a familiar face to their practice squad in veteran running back Jordan Howard.

The team announced the signing on Monday after speculation followed Howard's visit with the team after his release from the Miami Dolphins.

Howard, 26, spent the 2019 season with the Eagles splitting carries with Miles Sanders.

During his lone season in midnight green, Howard rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

He appeared in five games for the Dolphins this season, running the ball just 28 times for 33 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite the practice squad designation, the Eagles can elevate him for two games without having to put him on the active roster.

