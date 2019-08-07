Eagles announce sensory room for fans with autism, sensory challenges

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have built a state-of-the-art sensory room to accommodate fans that sensory-related challenges.

According to team officials, the new project makes Lincoln Financial Field a sensory-inclusive stadium and one of first sports franchises to introduce such a state-of-the-art space in its home venue.

The Eagles partnered with KultureCity to create the room as part of a new initiative to promote accommodating and positive experiences for all guests.

With guidance from medical professionals, Eagles employes and Lincoln Financial Field staff were provided training to earn a sensory inclusive certification. The training included how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situtation.

The 500-square-foot room was designed by leading medical professionals and is fully equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

"It is truly heartwarming to know that this state-of-the-art sensory room will now provide a sense of ease and comfort for families and loved ones who may be experiencing sensory challenges at Lincoln Financial Field," said Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles. "In this moment, we are creating a major shift from autism awareness to action, and it is all thanks to our compassionate and caring fans, Eagles Autism Challenge supporters, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the autism community around the world.”

Advertisement

During the team's Aug. 4 training camp practice, the sensory room opened its door to the public.

For more information on the Lincoln Financial Field Sensory Room or the Eagles Autism Challenge, please visit www.eaglesautismchallenge.org.

