Eagles, Cardinals try to stay alive in NFC playoff hunt

They were ships who passed in the night. One was heading straight from the Heisman Trophy ceremony to the top pick in the NFL Draft. The other was coming in from Alabama, trying to reestablish himself as a starting quarterback with NFL pedigree under Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

On Sunday afternoon, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts will stare at each other from opposite sidelines at State Farm Stadium with the fate of their teams resting in their hands.

Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles- fresh off an upset win over the Saints in the rookie’s NFL starting debut- will face Murray and the wild-card holding Arizona Cardinals in an intriguing game that will go a long way to determine each teams fate.

The history

These two teams used to be rivals in the NFC East and have played 121 games against one another dating back to 1933. The Cardinals own a 59-57-5 advantage in the series. However, they haven’t met since a 34-7 win by the Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field in October, 2017. Philadelphia benefitted from four touchdown passes from quarterback Carson Wentz, who was having an MVP caliber season as the Eagles would eventually go to the Super Bowl.

The storylines to watch

Arizona pulled out of a tailspin last Sunday at the Meadowlands as defensive end Haason Reddick had day for the ages, recording five sacks and forcing three fumbles during the Cardinals 26-7 win. Murray has been under a microscope with rumors of a shoulder injury bothering him, but he looked more like himself in a 24-for-35, 275 yards, 1 touchdown performance. Arizona moved ahead of Minnesota for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, but needs to hang on with games against the 49ers and Rams coming up.

Philadelphia also snapped a four game losing streak as Hurts lit a spark on an otherwise dead roster during a 27-24 win over New Orleans. The Eagles are still in the middle of the NFC East race at 4-8-1 and could see a path forward with games against Dallas on the road and Washington at home to wrap up the schedule. One key could be Miles Sanders, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown last week. Sanders and Hurts created a different look than Doug Pederson has been used to with the stationary Wentz in the pocket. It could lead to a major discussion on where the organization goes from here with quarterbacks and head coaches.

