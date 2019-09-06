Eagles drop their 2019 hype video… “Let’s Fly”

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting their fans ready for the start of the 2019 season with this year’s hype video.

The team shared the two minute clip on social media Friday morning after players had shared short clips from the video over the past week.

The video features dozens of Eagles players and highlights, as well as a dramatic rendition of “Feeling Good.”

You can watch the video below.

The Eagles will kick off their season this Sunday at 1 p.m. when they take on a division rival in the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.