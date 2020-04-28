Eagles exercise 5-year option on DE Derek Barnett

article

Today the Eagles announced the team has exercised the 5-year option on defensive end Derek Barnett’s contract.

Barnett originally signed a contract for 4 years for $12.85 million, plus a $7.5 million signing bonus. He’ll make an additional $10 million for 2021 after picking up the 5-year option.

Barnett was selected 14th overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Eagles.

Barnett has recorded 67 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles in his 4 years with the Eagles but has missed 12 games due to injuries over the last two seasons.

Fans should expect to see plenty of Barnett this season as part of what should be a stacked defensive line featuring Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, and newly signed Javon Hargrave.

