Eagles to host Bengals in preseason opener: What to watch for

The Brief The Eagles kick off their 2025 preseason schedule Thursday night at home against the Cincinatti Bengals. Expect the Eagles to give some extended playing time to younger players, as well as players who may be entrenched in a position battle. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.



The Philadelphia Eagles will take the field Thursday for the first time since winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

They’ll take on the Cincinnati Bengals for their preseason opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Who will play in the first preseason game?

What we know:

Over the next several weeks, NFL teams will have to cut down their rosters from 90 to their final 53. With the preseason games offering a great chance to see what younger players may be able to do on the field this upcoming season, don’t expect to see many Eagles starters or starters in action Thursday.

Past preseasons under Nick Sirianni have typically offered a mixed bag when it comes to whether or not starters will play in any of the team's three preseason games.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee is expected to see some game action, along with backups Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord.

Thursday may also serve as a debut for some free agent additions like defensive linemen Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, as well as offensive additions like running back A.J. Dillon and tight ends Harrison Byrant and Kylen Granson.

PHILADELPHIA,PA- JUNE 03: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell is shown during the Philadelphia Eagles OTA's on June 3rd, 2025 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether rookie first-round pick Jihad Campbell will take the field Thursday. Several other rookies will likely make their debuts on Thursday.

Eagles position battles to watch

Dig deeper:

The Eagles offense returned 10 starters from their Super Bowl roster, only losing right guard Mekhi Becton to the Los Angeles Chargers in Free Agency. Tyler Steen has spent a lot of training camp manning that position with the first team.

The defense saw some significant departures this offseason with cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Milton Williams, and defensive end Josh Sweat leaving in free agency while safety CJ Gardner Johnson was traded to the Texans.

Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson appear to be fighting for reps opposite cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. The team traded for Jakorian Bennett earlier this week as well to add to the cornerback depth and options.

Cooper DeJean, who played cornerback primarily in 2024, may figure into the safety picture the team has said this offseason. Sydney Brown and second-round rookie Andrew Mukuba will also be looking to fill the hole created by the CJ Gardner-Johnson trade.

The team is hoping defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and rookie Ty Robinson can help replace the snaps and impact Milton Williams had along the defensive front in 2024.

Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and rookie Smael Mondon all figure into the picture for who will replace an injured Nakobe Dean at linebacker to start the season.