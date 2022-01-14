Eagles Jason Kelce named to All-Pro team, Johnson earns second-team honors

article

Two of Philadelphia's favorite offensive linemen have been named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro teams following the 2021 regular season.

Center Jason Kelce was named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. He was also selected to his fifth Pro Bowl this season, which was the most for a center in Eagles history.

Tackle Lane Johnson was named second-team All-Pro, marking the first time he's been named to an All-Pro team since he was a first-team selection in 2017. According to the Eagles website, Johnson allowed no sacks and just one quarterback hit all season.

Johnson also showed his skills as a receiver when he became the first Eagles offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass since 2010.

Kelce helped lead a dominant Eagles rushing attack, prompting video clips of his efforts downfield to go viral on social media over the course of the season.

Kelce finished the regular season by starting his 129th consecutive games, including the playoffs. He holds the longest active streak among NFL centers.

The rest of the All-Pro selections can be found below:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back — VACANT

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.

Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta