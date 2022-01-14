Eagles Jason Kelce named to All-Pro team, Johnson earns second-team honors
PHILADELPHIA - Two of Philadelphia's favorite offensive linemen have been named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro teams following the 2021 regular season.
Center Jason Kelce was named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. He was also selected to his fifth Pro Bowl this season, which was the most for a center in Eagles history.
Tackle Lane Johnson was named second-team All-Pro, marking the first time he's been named to an All-Pro team since he was a first-team selection in 2017. According to the Eagles website, Johnson allowed no sacks and just one quarterback hit all season.
Johnson also showed his skills as a receiver when he became the first Eagles offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass since 2010.
Kelce helped lead a dominant Eagles rushing attack, prompting video clips of his efforts downfield to go viral on social media over the course of the season.
Kelce finished the regular season by starting his 129th consecutive games, including the playoffs. He holds the longest active streak among NFL centers.
The rest of the All-Pro selections can be found below:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore
Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay
Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans
Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Running Back — VACANT
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;
Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers
Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago
Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.
Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta