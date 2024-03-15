Eagles land QB Kenny Pickett in trade with Steelers: reports

article

Kenny Pickett will be moving across the state of Pennsylvania to join the Philadelphia Eagles after a reported trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of the deal Friday afternoon. The Eagles also received a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in 2025, according to Schefter.

Pickett, 25, started 24 games over his first two seasons with the Steelers after they selected him with the 20th pick in first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

The Ocean County, New Jersey native adds depth behind quarterback Jalen Hurts after Marcus Mariota signed with the Commanders in free agency earlier this week.

The Steelers made Pickett available after they signed former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Pickett has throw for more than 4400 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career so far.