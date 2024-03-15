Expand / Collapse search

Josh Sweat staying with the Eagles on a restructured deal: report

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Josh Sweat #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a stop against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Josh Sweat will be staying in Philadelphia after he and the Eagles reportedly agreed to terms on a restructured contract amid trade rumors. 

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news Friday afternoon, following a week of speculation about Sweat’s future. 

Reports surfaced ahead of free agency that the Eagles were taking calls about trades for both Sweat and fellow edge rusher Haasson Reddick.

Rapoport reported Friday that Sweat drew trade interest from teams around the league for what likely would have been a pay raise, but ultimately decided to stay in Philly on a new deal. 

Related

Eagles Free Agency: Barkley, Huff, White highlight new additions with return of Gardner-Johnson
article

Eagles Free Agency: Barkley, Huff, White highlight new additions with return of Gardner-Johnson

From C.J. Gardner-Johnson's return to Barkley's $26 million deal, the Philadelphia Eagles officially have new free agent additions as the new NFL year started Wednesday.

Sweat’s new deal is the latest move along the defensive line as the team already added former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency, and lost Fletcher Cox to retirement. 

Sweat, a former fourth-round draft pick, has been with the Eagles for six seasons. He played in 17 games last season and recorded 6.5 sacks.