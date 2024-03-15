Josh Sweat staying with the Eagles on a restructured deal: report

article

Josh Sweat will be staying in Philadelphia after he and the Eagles reportedly agreed to terms on a restructured contract amid trade rumors.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news Friday afternoon, following a week of speculation about Sweat’s future.

Reports surfaced ahead of free agency that the Eagles were taking calls about trades for both Sweat and fellow edge rusher Haasson Reddick.

Rapoport reported Friday that Sweat drew trade interest from teams around the league for what likely would have been a pay raise, but ultimately decided to stay in Philly on a new deal.

Sweat’s new deal is the latest move along the defensive line as the team already added former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency, and lost Fletcher Cox to retirement.

Sweat, a former fourth-round draft pick, has been with the Eagles for six seasons. He played in 17 games last season and recorded 6.5 sacks.