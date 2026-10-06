Eagles Lane Johnson announces retirement

The Brief Eagles OT Lane Johnson has announced he is retiring. Johnson has played all 14 seasons of his NFL career in Philadelphia. The two-time Super Bowl champ said he wanted to play through the 2026 season, but has decided to step away from the game to focus on his mental health.



Eagles tackle Lane Johnson has announced he's retiring from football after 14 seasons with the team.

Lane Johnson retires

What we know:

Johnson announced his decision on social media on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, Johnson said his decision was a difficult one.

"I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season," Johnson wrote. "But after a lot of reflection, I've realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health."

Johnson also thanked the Eagles organization, Eagles fans and the city of Philadelphia.

In his goodbye message, Johnson also thanked his teammates, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and Eagles fans everywhere.

"Riding up Broad Street as a World Champion, not once, but twice, and seeing the city in all its glory was the ultimate privilege; I'll never forget it," Johnson said.

Dig deeper:

Shortly before the start of the 2026 season, Johnson announced that this season would "probably" be his last, at the time citing his desire to spend more time with his family. Johnson also mentioned his parents' health as another reason to want to step away from football. Johnson's mother, Ray Ann, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2023, according to the Inquirer, and Johnson recently took several days off from practice for personal reasons.

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Lane Johnson ‘an all-time Eagle’

What they're saying:

The Eagles organization also thanked Johnson after the announcement Tuesday, with owner Jeffrey Lurie calling Johnson "an all-time Eagle, and one of the best players to ever play his position in NFL history."

Lurie went on to say that Johnson's "combination of talent, strength, athleticism, and intelligence made him a truly unique player in this league, and there is no doubt in my mind that one day he will be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Lurie also highlighted Johnson's years of dedication to the Philadelphia community and his charitable work.

"We appreciate everything Lane has contributed to our organization, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best," Lurie said.

Eagles former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland commented on Instagram Tuesday, saying that "It is extremely rare to come across a player like Lane Johnson. Extremely rare."

"It’s been a privilege and honor to have coached you," Stoutland wrote. "I am so proud of you, Lane."

Lane Johnson's career

Big picture view:

Johnson has spent his entire 13-year NFL career in Philadelphia. The Eagles drafted him 4th overall in 2013 out of Oklahoma.

Johnson has started 168 games for Philly, been a Pro Bowl selection six times and, of course, won two Super Bowl rings with the Eagles following the 2018 and 2025 seasons.

What they're saying:

While it might be his last, Johnson says he's focused on this season, saying that "I still feel I can be a premier tackle in this league."